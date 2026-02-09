Forest City Chamber, Waldorf Pillars Program to Host Business After Hours Event

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, in partnership with the Waldorf University Pillars Program, will host a Business After Hours networking event later this month.

The Waldorf Pillars Business After Hours is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, and will be held at the Luise V. Hanson Library on the Waldorf University campus.

The event is designed to provide a relaxed networking opportunity for community members, business leaders, and university representatives. Pillars Program Director Rachel Harms, Forest City Chamber Executive Director Megan Dewhurst, and Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King will be on hand during the event. Harms will also provide light refreshments.

The Waldorf University Pillars Program, directed by Harms, focuses on developing leadership values and professional skills among Waldorf University students.

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce, led by Dewhurst and supported by Martin-King, organizes multiple community and business-focused events throughout the year in Forest City.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DgNUYeKLR/