Elaine Ann Schultz

Elaine Ann (Kohler) Schultz, age 73, of Forest City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2026, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. She was surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

A visitation for Elaine will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 N. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Funeral services for Elaine will take place at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes – Forest City, IA, with Pastor Mark Brandt officiating. Cremation will follow the service, and the burial of her cremated remains will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 13, 2026 at the Kensett Cemetery in Kensett, IA.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Local Forest City Lutheran Church in honor of Elaine.

Elaine was born on December 1, 1952, in Mason City, to Armin and Helen (Johnson) Kohler. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1971 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from South Dakota State University. On August 2, 1980, she married Byron Schultz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City.

Early in her career, Elaine worked as a nutritionist with Migrant Action, taught home economics at a high school in Dupree, South Dakota, and contributed to curriculum design at Northern Trails—experiences that deepened her lifelong commitment to serving others. She later found her calling in special education at Forest City High School, where students remember her rare ability to make each of them feel seen, heard, and valued. Even in retirement, her love of teaching brought her back to Forest City Community Schools, where she often served as a substitute teacher.

Elaine’s dedication to teaching inspired her daughters, both of whom pursued careers in education. They often turned to her for guidance, following her belief in every student’s potential and her unwavering commitment to helping others grow.

Elaine was the heart of her family. Her love was steady and selfless—a constant source of strength, comfort, and joy. She faced life’s challenges with remarkable positivity, even during her battle with cancer, and had a gift for making everyone feel at home. Elaine offered encouragement in difficult times and celebrated life’s simple moments with genuine warmth.

She found joy in many things—sharing in church fellowship, spending time at the lake, quilting, swimming, reading, playing pickleball—but most of all, she treasured time with her family.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Byron Schultz; her children, Ainslie Schultz and husband, Adam Boudreaux, of Providence, Rhode Island, Robert Schultz of Forest City, Iowa, and Amanda Schultz of Chanhassen, Minnesota; her granddaughter, Addison Boudreaux; and her siblings, Barbara German and husband, David German, of East Bethel, Minnesota, Paul Kohler of Fort Worth, Texas, and Margaret Reinholz and husband, Eric Reinholz, of Omaha, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Armin and Helen Kohler.