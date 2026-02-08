Nora Springs Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash Near Plymouth

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — A 23-year-old man was injured Sunday afternoon in a single-snowmobile crash near Plymouth, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 8 to a collision at 21168 320th St. in Plymouth. Authorities said the driver, Benjamin Venenga, 23, of Nora Springs, was traveling northbound on private property when the snowmobile struck a large rock, throwing him from the machine.

Officials said Venenga was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries that required transport to MercyOne hospital by Mason City fire medics.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Plymouth Fire Department and Mason City Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.