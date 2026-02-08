Grunhovd Shatters School Record, Qualifies for Nationals in 3,000m

Gavin Grunhovd of the North Iowa Area Community College track and field team, delivered a performance for the record books in the men’s 3,000-meter run, clocking a blazing time of 8:32.42 to set a new school record and earn a national qualifying mark.

Grunhovd’s time eclipsed the previous NIACC school record of 8:36.85, set by Melvin Kipkemboi at the national championships in 2021, cementing his place atop the program’s all-time list.

From the opening laps, Grunhovd ran with confidence and control, positioning himself among the leaders before unleashing a strong finish that pushed him past the historic mark. The performance not only rewrote the school record books but also secured his spot on the national stage.

With momentum building and history already made, Grunhovd now turns his focus toward nationals, where he’ll look to continue his breakout season against the best competition in the country.