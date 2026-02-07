North Iowa High School to Host Community Blood Drive March 3

NORTH IOWA, Iowa — North Iowa High School will partner with LifeServe Blood Center to host a community blood drive on Tuesday, March 3, offering residents a chance to give the gift of life.

The event runs from 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the North Iowa High School Commons, and is open to all eligible donors in the area. Organizers are encouraging appointments to help ensure smooth scheduling and minimize wait times.

Blood donations are always in demand, and community leaders say local drives like this one play a vital role in maintaining lifesaving blood supplies for area hospitals and patients.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment in advance at: 👉 HERE

For more information, donors can call 800-287-4903, text LifeServe to 515-815-7242, or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.

The blood drive welcomes both first-time and returning donors. As the event flyer notes, “Real heroes don’t wear capes — they wear band-aids.”