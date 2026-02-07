Hy-Vee Chef’s Big Game Snack Trend Forecast Hits Home for Northern Iowa Watch Parties

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 6, 2026) — With watch parties set for this weekend’s big game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, northern Iowans are getting a head start on their snack spreads — and Hy-Vee is offering a few timely ideas.

Hy-Vee Chef Alex Strauss, a culinary expert who develops recipes for Hy-Vee’s in-store offerings and creates custom entrees for catering customers, says this year’s biggest game-day trends blend bold flavors with global inspiration. For communities across northern Iowa — where Hy-Vee stores are a go-to stop for party trays, dips and quick meal options — Strauss’ picks offer a mix of fun twists and familiar favorites.

At the top of his list: hot honey everything. The sweet-and-spicy sauce is showing up in more places than ever, from cocktails to pizza. Strauss recommends trying hot honey lemonade, drizzling hot honey over pizza loaded with spicy meat toppings, stirring it into wing sauces, or finishing burnt ends with it. If smoking a full brisket feels like too much work for a living-room crowd, Strauss suggests using chuck roast as a more affordable option that still delivers big flavor.

Another trend he expects to see at watch parties across northern Iowa is an upgraded charcuterie board. While boards remain a party staple, Strauss recommends “bulking up” by borrowing from the traditional British “Ploughman’s Lunch.” The classic pub-style meal pairs bread, cheese and pickles with add-ons like ham, apples and hard-boiled eggs — an easy way to stretch a spread without overcomplicating it.

For hosts looking to bring something new to the table, Strauss says Korean-inspired party snacks are gaining ground. He points to Korean barbecue flavors such as bulgogi — thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and pear. Using grated pear in the marinade helps tenderize the meat and adds a subtle sweetness, he said, making it a simple upgrade for anyone grilling.

And if northern Iowans have noticed dill pickle flavor popping up more and more, Strauss says that’s no accident. Pickles are trending in everything from dips to pizza toppings to beer. His suggestion: add chopped pickles — or a splash of pickle flavor — to potato salad or pasta salad for a game-day twist on two Midwest classics.

Strauss also predicts more watch parties will lean into Indian-inspired flavors with what he calls “naanchos.” Instead of tortilla chips, cut naan bread into triangles and use it as the base. Top with tandoori chicken, mango chutney and a drizzle of yogurt mint sauce for a fresh spin on nachos.

Of course, Strauss says some staples don’t change — and pizza remains one of the top picks for game-day gatherings. Hy-Vee recently launched its Hy-Vee Tavern Inn ultra-thin crust pizza, available in the frozen aisle in six varieties: Pepperoni, Supreme, Cheese, Four Meat, Combo and Breakfast.

Whether northern Iowa watch parties go all-in on new flavors or stick with the classics, Strauss says the goal is the same: a spread that’s easy to share — and worthy of the biggest game of the year.