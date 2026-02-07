DCI Charges Two Fort Madison Inmates Following Assault on DOC Staff

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Two inmates at the Iowa State Penitentiary are facing attempted murder charges following an assault on correctional staff earlier this year.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has filed criminal charges against Dennis Lawson, 29, and Anthony Bauer, 23, both of whom are currently incarcerated at the Fort Madison facility. Each man is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony, and one count of possession of weapons in a correctional institution, a Class C felony.

According to investigators, the charges stem from a January 21, 2026, incident in which two Iowa Department of Corrections employees were assaulted. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the attack.

The injured DOC employees were treated at a local hospital and have since been released.

Officials said the custody of Lawson and Bauer has been handled in accordance with established Department of Corrections procedures.

The investigation was conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Department of Corrections, the Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Fort Madison Police Department.

As with all criminal cases, authorities emphasized that the charges are accusations only, and Lawson and Bauer are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.