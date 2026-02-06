Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Launches Free Mobile App to Keep Community Informed

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the launch of its new, free mobile app, designed to keep residents informed, connected, and engaged with their local law enforcement agency.

Available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office mobile app provides instant access to important alerts, notifications, and essential public safety resources—right at users’ fingertips. The app serves as a one-stop hub for timely information and convenient services, making it easier than ever for the community to stay informed.

Key features of the app include:

Contact information for the Sheriff’s Office

The ability to submit tips securely

Weapon permit information

Sex offender data

Inmate search and jail information

Sheriff’s Office sales and announcements

Addiction resources

And many more helpful tools and resources

Users can also view notification history, access office updates, and stay aware of important developments affecting Winnebago County.

Residents are encouraged to download the app and enable push notifications to receive real-time alerts and updates as they happen. Allowing notifications ensures users won’t miss critical information related to public safety, community news, or Sheriff’s Office announcements.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was built to strengthen communication with the community and provide transparent, accessible information in a fast and user-friendly way.

To download the app, simply scan the QR code on the promotional graphic or search for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office app in the App Store or Google Play.

Staying informed has never been easier.