Clear Lake Bank & Trust Raises Nearly $50,000 for United Way of North Central Iowa

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been recognized as a “Community Hero” after raising nearly $50,000 to support United Way of North Central Iowa and the programs it funds across the region.

United Way officials said the nearly $50,000 will be invested locally to strengthen services that help children succeed in school, assist families in building financial stability, and connect residents with critical resources during times of need.

The effort was made possible through support from the bank’s employees and leadership, who worked together to rally donations and encourage giving close to home. United Way of North Central Iowa praised Clear Lake Bank & Trust for its commitment to community impact and ongoing support of local initiatives.

“Because of their leadership, generosity, and commitment to giving local, these dollars will directly support programs that make a real difference for North Iowans,” the organization said in a statement.

United Way of North Central Iowa partners with nonprofits and community organizations throughout the area to fund programs focused on education, income stability and health and human services.

Clear Lake Bank & Trust was thanked for its continued support of neighbors and communities across North Iowa.