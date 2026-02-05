UI Researchers Find Elevated Cancer Rates in Majority of Iowa Counties

Researchers at the University of Iowa have released initial findings from a statewide cancer study showing that 87 of Iowa’s 99 counties have cancer rates significantly higher than the national trend.

The findings are part of the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project, a research effort led by the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health and the Iowa Cancer Registry. The first phase of the study focused on examining county-level cancer incidence data and identifying geographic patterns across the state.

According to researchers, the analysis shows that cancer rates in most Iowa counties exceed what would be expected based on national averages. Several types of cancer, including breast, prostate, and skin cancers, were identified as contributing to the overall increase.

University of Iowa officials emphasized that the initial findings are descriptive, meaning the study did not attempt to identify a single cause for the higher rates. Researchers noted that cancer risk is influenced by a range of factors, including demographics, health behaviors, environmental exposures, and access to health care.

Iowa has consistently ranked among the states with the highest cancer incidence in the nation, and the new county-level data highlights how widespread the issue is across both rural and urban areas of the state.

Additional phases of the research are planned and will focus on potential causes, prevention strategies, and ways communities can reduce cancer risk.