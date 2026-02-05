Iowa Sees Below-Average Snowfall in January, National Weather Service Data Shows

Many parts of Iowa saw far less snow than normal in January, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Climate reports from the NWS office in Des Moines show that the city recorded just 1.4 inches of snow for the month, compared with a January average of around 9.4 inches — a deficit of more than 8 inches below normal. Snow depth was often trace or zero, leaving much of central Iowa without a lasting snow cover.

Across the state, snowfall reports from National Weather Service observation stations show numerous Iowa locations with little to no measurable snow on many days, illustrating how this winter has lacked the steady snowfall typical for the season.

By contrast, averages based on long-term climate data show that most Iowa cities typically receive 7 to 11 inches of snow in January.

Meteorologists say that such below-normal snowfall amounts — sometimes called a “snow drought” — can affect soil moisture and winter ground insulation, with implications for spring thaw and agricultural conditions. While Iowa has seen some cold weather and occasional light snow events this winter, widespread, significant snowfall has not materialized.

Snow lovers and winter sports enthusiasts across northern Iowa are left watching forecasts closely, hoping for more typical winter conditions before the season ends.