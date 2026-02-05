Drought Watches Lifted Across Iowa, Though Precipitation Deficits Persist

DES MOINES — All regions of Iowa previously under drought watch have had those designations lifted, despite continued precipitation shortfalls, according to the latest Water Summary Update and the U.S. Drought Monitor released Feb. 5, 2026.

Months of dryness that began in the fall led to a resurgence of drought conditions in October, but improving conditions in January allowed drought watches and moderate drought designations in eastern Iowa to be removed. While seasonal streamflows remain within normal ranges, declining soil moisture continues to be a concern in parts of the state.

Preliminary data show Iowa received an average of 0.93 inches of precipitation in January, about 0.04 inches below normal. The driest conditions were reported in northwestern Iowa, where some areas received only about 30% of typical January precipitation. The statewide average temperature for the month was 19.3 degrees, slightly below the normal average by 0.2 degrees.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, approximately half of Iowa is currently classified as abnormally dry, with a persistent area of moderate drought remaining in the northwest. Iowa’s Drought Plan indicates that most regions experienced improving conditions in January, except parts of southern Iowa, where soil moisture levels remained low. Despite these ongoing precipitation deficits, other indicators improved or remained near average, prompting the removal of drought watch designations statewide.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for February shows equal chances for above-, below-, or near-average precipitation across Iowa, along with an increased likelihood of below-average temperatures. Seasonal forecasts suggest drought conditions will persist in far northwestern Iowa, while no new drought development is expected elsewhere in the state.

“January is climatologically the driest month of the year, and soil moisture deficits remain from months of drier-than-normal conditions,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, environmental specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “However, improved conditions, such as streamflow, aided in lifting all drought watches from the state. Seasonal drought outlooks indicate the continuation of a small area of drought in far northwest Iowa through April, and no indication of the development of drought for the rest of the state.”

A comprehensive review of Iowa’s water resource trends is available at www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The Water Summary Update is prepared by technical staff from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.