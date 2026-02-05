DNR to recap hunting seasons, discuss possible rule changes at March 5 public meeting in Ventura

VENTURA — Hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts will have a chance to weigh in on possible changes to Iowa hunting rules next month during a public meeting hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR will hold a town hall-style meeting at the Clear Lake Wildlife Unit office, 15326 Balsam Ave., Ventura, on Wednesday, March 5. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, local DNR staff will review recently completed hunting seasons, answer questions and discuss potential changes to hunting rules and regulations.

“We want people to come out, listen to the hunting seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public. Comments gathered will be considered along with other feedback received by the DNR before any proposed changes move forward. Proposed rules are then presented to the Natural Resource Commission at a regular public meeting for additional consideration and public comment.

The DNR said past listening sessions have led to changes such as adjusting areas closed to Canada goose hunting, setting later goose season dates and a higher bag limit, expanding raccoon hunting and trapping season on private land, modifying antlerless deer quotas in north central and western Iowa, and extending the regular trapping season through the end of February.

Anyone attending who has special requirements, including mobility or hearing accommodations, can contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY 800-735-7942, or [email protected].