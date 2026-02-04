North Iowa Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo Returns Feb. 20–22

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo, presented by River City Fireplace and Grills and Coloff Media, will take place Friday through Sunday, Feb. 20–22, at the North Iowa Events Center.

The three-day expo will feature more than 40,000 square feet of exhibits, bringing together local, regional, and national vendors showcasing products and services related to home improvement, building, decorating, landscaping, gardening, outdoor living, and recreation.

Attendees can explore show-only deals, watch live demonstrations, and connect with industry professionals while gathering ideas and inspiration for projects both inside and outside the home.

Admission is free on Friday, $5 on Saturday, and the Saturday pass includes free entry on Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free all weekend.

Organizers say the event offers something for everyone, with family-friendly activities, food, and hands-on experiences. Whether visitors are planning a home remodel, starting a landscaping project, upgrading outdoor living spaces, or searching for ideas for their next DIY project, the expo aims to provide resources and inspiration in one place.

