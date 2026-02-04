Lake Mills Athletic Boosters to Host Annual Cake Auction Friday

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Athletic Boosters will host their annual Bulldog Cake Auction on Friday, February 6, during halftime of the Lake Mills boys basketball home game against Forest City.

The auction will take place at the Lake Mills High School gym, where attendees can bid on a variety of homemade cakes and sweet treats. Proceeds from the event will support Lake Mills Bulldog athletics.

Organizers say the annual fundraiser is a favorite tradition for fans and families, combining community support with a little friendly bidding competition — all for a good cause.

The cake auction will be held during halftime of the varsity game.