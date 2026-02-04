KIOW Prep of the Week February 4

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Belmond-Klemme High School. Griffin Paulsen stuffed the stat sheet this week, helping the Broncos earn a trio of conference victories. On the week, Paulsen shot 10 of 21 from the floor for a total of 25 points to go along with 17 rebounds. However, his biggest impact was felt as a facilitator of the offense, racking up 22 assists in the three wins, over one third of his team’s total assists on the week. Congratulations to Griffin Paulsen of Belmond-Klemme, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.