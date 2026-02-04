Girl Scout Cookie Sales Now Underway Across Iowa

Girl Scout Cookie season is back in Iowa, with Scouts across the state now taking orders and gearing up for booth sales in the weeks ahead. In the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa footprint, the 2026 cookie program officially kicked off February 1.

This year’s lineup includes the classics many customers look for every season — including Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, and Trefoils — along with a new addition for 2026: Exploremores, a rocky-road-inspired sandwich cookie with chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored crème. Pricing for the season is listed at $6 per package.

Cookie purchases help fund troop activities and local Girl Scout programs, supporting everything from badges and leadership experiences to community service projects and outdoor programming. Cookie proceeds are reinvested locally through councils and troops after production and program costs.

How to buy cookies in north Iowa

Customers can purchase cookies directly from a Scout, at scheduled cookie booths hosted at retailers and community locations, or through online ordering options tied to local troops. Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa directs customers to use its online “Find Cookies” tool to locate nearby booths and purchase options by zip code.

Cookie season timing and availability can vary by area, so shoppers are encouraged to check the locator regularly as booth schedules are added and updated.