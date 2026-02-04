Forest City Chamber to Host Annual Meeting Feb. 18

FOREST CITY — The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center will hold its Annual Chamber Meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Chamber Executive Director Megan Dewhurst and Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King are scheduled to present information on membership benefits, sponsorship opportunities, and marketing opportunities available through the chamber.

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center hosts multiple community events in Forest City each year.

More information about the Annual Chamber Meeting can be found on the chamber’s Facebook event page.