Absentee Ballots Now Available for Feb. 24 Mason City Special Election

Absentee ballots are now available for the Mason City special election scheduled for Feb. 24.

Voters will be electing a new city council member to represent Ward 1. For this election, polling places will be consolidated, with voting taking place at Grace Evangelical Free Church, located at 440 N. Illinois Ave. in Mason City.

Residents seeking information about absentee voting, voter identification requirements, or election-day details are encouraged to contact the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office.

More information is available at cerrogordo.gov or by calling 641-421-3041.