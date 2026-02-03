Joice Fire and Rescue to Host Annual Soup Supper Fundraiser Feb. 9

JOICE — The Joice Fire and Rescue Department is inviting the community to attend its annual Soup Supper Fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 9, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. The menu includes homemade chili, Fireman’s chili, vegetable beef soup and broccoli cheese soup. Bethany Lutheran Church will also host a bake sale during the event.

Funds raised from the soup supper will support ongoing training for Fire and EMS personnel and help offset the cost of replacing equipment that is outdated or no longer serviceable.

Joice Fire and Rescue is licensed by the State of Iowa as a non-transport EMS response department. Members respond to medical calls to provide initial patient assessment, take vital signs, administer first aid and CPR, and render aid prior to the arrival of an ambulance. Officials say those early actions are critical in time-sensitive emergencies and help speed patient transport and recovery.

In calendar year 2025, the department responded to 30 calls for service. The department currently includes one Emergency Medical Responder (EMR), one Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), one registered nurse, and one member who has completed EMT state training and is awaiting national testing. All Fire and EMS members are certified in first aid and CPR.

The department is also seeking new members and encourages anyone interested in joining to contact a current member.

Joice Fire and Rescue officials thanked the community for its continued support and financial contributions.