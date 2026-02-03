Garner VFW to Host Pancake Breakfast Sunday

GARNER — The Garner VFW is inviting the community to enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast this Sunday, Feb. 8.

The breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon at the Garner VFW and will feature a wide variety of options. Menu items include eggs made to order, sausage, Randy’s unlimited pancakes, breakfast burritos, and Herman’s omelet bar. Complimentary coffee and juice will also be available.

To-go orders will be offered for those who prefer to take their meal with them. Orders can be placed by calling 641-923-2762.

The cost is $8 for the pancake breakfast and $10 for an omelet. Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for families and friends to gather while supporting the local VFW.