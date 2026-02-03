Community Fundraiser Launched to Support Hall Family During Cancer Treatment

NORTH IOWA — A community fundraiser has been launched to support the Hall family as Brittany “Britt” Hall undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Britt has recently been diagnosed and has begun treatment, a process that brings significant emotional and financial challenges. Family and friends say the diagnosis has turned daily life upside down as the family balances medical appointments, treatment and recovery.

Britt and her husband, Dylan Hall, are raising four young children, including 6-year-old twin boys, a 3-year-old son and a 1½-year-old daughter. While Britt focuses on her health, Dylan is managing the household and caring for their children during what supporters describe as an extremely difficult time.

The fundraiser is being shared with the family’s knowledge and approval. Donations will go directly toward medical expenses, household bills, childcare, meals and other everyday needs, allowing the family to focus on treatment, recovery and time together.

Community members who wish to help are encouraged to donate, share the fundraiser or keep the Hall family in their thoughts and prayers. Contributions can be made via Venmo to @dylanh63 or @britmhall.

Supporters say even small gestures of kindness are greatly appreciated as the family navigates the road ahead.