Blair Greiman Sentenced to 25 Years for Mason City Kidnapping Attempt

MASON CITY, Iowa — Blair Greiman was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree kidnapping.

The case stems from an incident last April in which Greiman attempted to kidnap a woman from an ALDI parking lot in Mason City. Greiman entered his guilty plea in December.

Court records show Greiman had previously served a life sentence for kidnapping and raping a woman when he was 16. He was released from prison in 2017.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Greiman provided a written statement to the judge expressing remorse for the attempted kidnapping and his prior conviction.

The victim gave a victim impact statement describing how the incident affected her and crediting her support system in the aftermath. She also said she fought back during the attempted kidnapping after noticing Greiman’s hands shaking while holding a gun.

Because of Greiman’s prior sexually motivated conviction, he is required to serve at least 85 percent of the 25-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Even if parole were granted in the future, he would remain under lifetime supervision.