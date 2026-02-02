Worth County Nears Completion of Updated Flood Insurance Rate Map

WORTH COUNTY — Worth County is nearing completion of its updated Flood Insurance Rate Map, giving residents a clearer picture of potential flood risks in their communities.

The update is being led by FEMA Region 7 in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and local officials. The revised map is part of a nationwide effort to improve flood risk awareness and help property owners better understand their exposure to flooding.

Before the map is finalized, a 90-day appeal period will allow property owners and lessees to submit additional information for review. The Iowa DNR encourages residents to review the updated map to better understand flood risks and determine whether flood insurance may be required.

Written comments may also be submitted for map corrections that are not related to flood hazards, such as misspelled road names or other minor errors. Appeals involving flood modeling or data accuracy must include technical documentation and must be submitted through local officials.

Property owners considering an appeal are encouraged to consult with their local floodplain administrator for guidance throughout the process.