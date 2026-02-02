William “Bill” Pritchard

William Dean “Bill” Pritchard, 90, of Britt, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt. Rosary and Scriptual Wake service beginning at 4:00 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bill’s family for their discretion.

Born on October 17, 1935, to John and Dorothy (Laffey) Pritchard, William graduated from Britt High School and attended the University of Notre Dame. He returned to Britt to join his father and grandfather at Pritchard Auto Company. He was united in marriage to Vivian Wellik on December 28, 1955, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Iowa. Bill and Vivian were blessed with seven children.

Joining his father in business marked the beginning of the third generation. Bill proudly served the community and helped build Pritchard Auto, serving communities throughout North Iowa for over a century. Later, Joe and his family joined the business, and Bill and Will entertained many with their lively commercials. Bill actively worked in the business for 67 years until just a few months ago, greeting customers and sharing his vision and knowledge. His dedication not only formed a successful business model but also fostered a strong family bond, which meant even more to Bill. Little did he know, his dedication and passion would become integral threads woven into the fabric of both the Pritchard company and his family.

Bill’s strong family values, commitment to his Catholic faith, and dedication to serving his community formed a lasting legacy of service. He served on many community boards, including the Iowa Auto Dealers Association, National Auto Dealers Association, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Handicap Village, Prairie Ridge, and the Britt Country Club. He also served as mayor during Britt’s Centennial, sporting a beard for the occasion. Bill loved golf, his friends, and building connections with everyone he met. With a good joke, a big hello, and a strong work ethic, Bill touched the lives of countless people.

William is survived by his children: Laura Wermerskirchen; Renee Diemer; John (Kathy) Pritchard; Sheila (Jerry) Finch; Joe (Pam) Pritchard; Vivian Pritchard; and son‑in‑law Tom Marolt; as well as 23 grandchildren and 30 great‑grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; daughter Maureen Marolt; parents John and Dorothy Pritchard; sisters Sally Pritchard and Mary Johnson; grandchildren Kathryn Pritchard and Danny Pritchard; great‑grandson Theodore Griebel; and son‑in‑law Dan Wermerskirchen.

We appreciate your kindness and expressions of sympathy.