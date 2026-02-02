Sophus Duea

Sophus R. Duea, 97, of Forest City, died peacefully on January 29, 2026 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services for Sophus will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N. Best St, Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. until the start of the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City with Veteran Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121 Honor Guard.

Sophus Richard Duea, the son of Fred and Irene (Holland) Duea, was born September 8, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN. He was baptized in Sebeka, Minnesota and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. His family moved to his mother’s home town of Woden, IA in February of 1944.

Sophus attended school for eight grades in a one room school in Sebeka and then went to Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for 3 short courses before he was enlisted into the United States Army. He ended up getting his GED the winter after his military duty.

Sophus was in the Army from 1952-1954 and spent 15 months in Korea. Following this he returned to the family farm in Woden.

In the 1970’s he went to Laredo, TX to help build a bookstore for Latin American Lutheran Mission. He ended up making a total of 5 more trips to southern Texas with teenagers from north Iowa to visit churches in Mexico. He also made two trips to Mississippi with clothes for the less fortunate. His favorite thing to do was drive around and see the countrysides.

Sophus is survived by many cousins and church friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irene Duea.

Schott Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.