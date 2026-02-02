Mary Redenius

Mary Jane (Knudtson) Redenius, age 78, of Forest City, IA, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2026 at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Mary was born at Forest City Hospital to Ernest and Avis Knudtson on May, 3, 1947. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1965.

Mary married Ron Redenius on November 30, 1968. In her lifetime, Mary attended Winnebago Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was involved in Ladies Aide and Women’s Circle. Mary worked at Winnebago Industries in the office until her son, Matthew, was born. She then stayed home to raise him, and started working beside her husband, farming together for over 50 years. Mary enjoyed having coffee with her lady friends, getting her hair done once a week by her friend, Lanette, spending time with family, going out to eat, sitting in the shop watching her son work on farm equipment, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. Most of all, Mary enjoyed cruising around the countryside with her husband, Ron – she enjoyed these daily rides very much. Mary also enjoyed visiting with her sister, Lois.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ron Redenius; son, Matthew (Nikki) Redenius; grandchildren, Kjerstin (Nick) Mosby, Chelsey Gonsalez, and Tori Adams; many great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Johnson; brother, Ronald Knudtson; brothers in-law, Kermit (Kristine) Redenius and Gerald (Yolanda) Redenius; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Avis Knudtson; brothers in-law, Mylan Johnson, Myron Redenius, and Elwin Redenius; sisters in-law, Karen Knudtson, Linda Redenius, and Rose Redenius.

A visitation for Mary Jane will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at the Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, IA, with Rev. Burton Everist officiating. Interment will follow the service at Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Winnebago Lutheran Church.