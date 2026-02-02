Downtown Ice Rink Opens in Clear Lake’s City Park

CLEAR LAKE — A new winter attraction is now open in Clear Lake.

The Downtown Ice Rink at City Park held its grand opening earlier today, Monday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. The seasonal, modular rink is located near the bandshell and is expected to draw families, youth skaters and visitors downtown.

The project began with a simple idea shared on Facebook by Jessica Wood. After seeing strong community interest, Wood met with Clear Lake Parks and Recreation and city leaders to explore the possibility of bringing a rink to City Park. She then committed to privately raising the funds to make the rink a reality.

“Our family just loves hockey,” Wood said. “We already have a skating rink at home, but I thought it would be so fun for the whole community to have one downtown where everyone could enjoy it.”

Wood said she envisioned a festive winter atmosphere that would encourage people to spend time downtown and support local businesses. She also thanked the City of Clear Lake and the Parks and Recreation Department for their partnership and support, noting that ongoing maintenance plans are key to keeping the rink sustainable for years to come.

The rink was funded through community donations, led by Elite Sponsor Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company. Gold Sponsors include First Gabrielson Insurance Agency, Dean Snyder Construction, CL Tel and Charlie’s Soda Fountain. Silver Sponsors include the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and Amelia Rose, Realtor. Additional supporters include Bob Wolfram, DandyLand Farms and anonymous donors.