Clarion-Goldfield-Dows CSD Names New Principals for 2026-27

CLARION, Iowa — The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District has announced its next elementary and middle school principals.

Pending school board approval, Jessica Kruckenberg will serve as elementary principal and Brian Williams will take on the role of middle school principal. Both appointments are set to begin July 1, 2026.

Kruckenberg currently serves as the elementary assistant principal at Nederland Elementary in Colorado, part of the Boulder Valley School District. She previously spent four years as elementary principal at Butler Elementary in Fort Dodge and earlier worked as a special education teacher and instructional coach in the Waterloo Community School District.

District officials say Kruckenberg brings a strong background in collaborative leadership and student-focused decision-making, with an emphasis on partnering with families and supporting the whole child. She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa.

Williams brings extensive experience as an instructional leader, curriculum specialist and building administrator. He currently serves as principal of Oak Hill Elementary in the Clear Creek Amana Community School District.

His previous roles include serving as a regional administrator with Grant Wood AEA, a K-8 principal in the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District and a 6-12 principal in the Valley of Elgin School District. His leadership approach focuses on data-driven decision-making and targeted interventions to close achievement gaps and support all learners.

Williams holds a specialist degree in education administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University.

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District partnered with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the administrative search.