CG Public Health Launches “Walk-in Wednesdays” for Vaccination Appointments

MASON CITY, Iowa — Cerro Gordo Public Health is introducing Walk-in Wednesdays, a new weekly option for people to receive vaccinations without a scheduled appointment.

Beginning immediately, individuals can stop by the clinic on Wednesdays during regular vaccination clinic hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

“Walk-in Wednesdays are about making vaccination fit real life schedules,” said Karen Crimmings, disease prevention manager at CG Public Health. “Whether you are catching up as an adult or bringing in a teen for recommended adolescent vaccines like HPV, we want families to have a simple, reliable option to protect their health.”

Appointments will still be available and can be scheduled online anytime at cghealth.com. CG Public Health also participates in state and federal vaccine programs, including Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Iowa’s Vaccines for Adults (VFA), which can help reduce cost barriers for eligible patients.

For more information, call 641-421-9300. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.