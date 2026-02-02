Ausborn Announces Bid for Cerro Gordo County Attorney

MASON CITY — Kaitlyn Kemna Ausborn has announced she is running for Cerro Gordo County Attorney.

Ausborn, a Democrat, has worked as a prosecutor in Cerro Gordo County for six and a half years. She has lived in Mason City since returning to North Iowa after law school and says she remains active in the community while raising her family.

Ausborn said her commitment to public service was inspired by her father’s career as a Mason City police officer.

In her current role with the County Attorney’s Office, Ausborn manages the domestic abuse and sexual assault docket and prosecutes a range of other cases. She also works closely with victims and local law enforcement agencies.