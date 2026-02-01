Vehicle Hits Northwood-Kensett School Bus on Highway 65; No Injuries Reported

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood-Kensett Community School District bus was struck Friday evening while traveling north on Highway 65, according to the district.

The district said the rear driver’s-side portion of the bus was hit after another vehicle crossed the highway eastbound. The crash happened just south of Northwood.

No students were on the bus at the time, and the driver reported no injuries.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating.