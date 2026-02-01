Pedestrian Killed in Mason City Parking Lot Crash

A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in a Fareway parking lot, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:38 p.m. Jan. 31 in the parking lot at 400 North Delaware Ave. in Mason City.

A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound through the lot struck the pedestrian in the traveled portion, authorities said. Mason City Ambulance transported the pedestrian to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The pedestrian’s name was not released pending family notification. The driver’s name also was not released. No other injuries were reported.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating. The Mason City Police Department and Mason City Fire Department assisted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.