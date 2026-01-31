Water Main Repair Scheduled Monday in Rake

City officials in Rake, Iowa, are advising residents of a planned water main repair scheduled for Monday, February 2.

According to the city, crews will be working on the water main from late Monday morning through mid-afternoon. During this time, residents may experience intermittent or temporary water shutoffs as repairs are completed.

City officials recommend residents plan ahead for the brief service interruptions and thank the community for its patience while the necessary maintenance is performed.

The repair is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the City of Rake directly.