Cowboy Couture Gala Brings Western Glamour to Buffalo Center

Yeehaw meets haute as North Iowa Betterment prepares to host its signature fundraising event, the Cowboy Couture Gala, on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center. The evening promises a unique blend of Western flair and upscale fun, all in support of programs that strengthen communities across North Iowa.

Guests are invited to dust off their boots and don their best cowboy couture–themed attire for a night filled with music, dancing, cocktails, and delicious bites. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner, live and silent auctions, games, and entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say attendees can also expect a few special surprises along the way.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit North Iowa Betterment, supporting its mission to enhance quality of life and economic vitality throughout the region. Organizers encourage friends, neighbors, and coworkers to “grab their posse” and enjoy an unforgettable night of Western glamour for a great cause.

🎟️ Ticket sales begin Friday, February 6. Tickets will be available at the North Iowa Betterment office, Farmers Trust & Savings Bank, and Central States Agency. For more information, contact North Iowa Betterment directly.