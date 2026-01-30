Man Arrested After Pursuit, Traffic Stop Near Lakota

LAKOTA, Iowa — A Lakota man was arrested Friday morning following a traffic stop that escalated into a pursuit involving the Iowa State Patrol and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop near Lakota at approximately 9 a.m. on January 30. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Jose Luis Renteria, 41, of Lakota, but Renteria failed to yield to marked patrol vehicles with lights and sirens activated.

Authorities say the pursuit continued through Lakota and north on Highway 169. Renteria reportedly attempted to evade law enforcement by entering an acreage driveway about one mile north of Lakota before driving into a field. After stopping, he backed into a marked patrol vehicle and became stuck.

Renteria was taken into custody without further incident and charged by the Iowa State Patrol with:

Eluding law enforcement, second or subsequent offense (Class C felony)

Reckless driving

Two counts of failure to obey a stop sign

No valid driver’s license

An accident report was filed due to damage sustained by a Kossuth County patrol vehicle, which was struck when Renteria backed into it. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at approximately $4,000.

Renteria was booked into the Kossuth County Jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance within 24 hours of his arrest.

The sheriff’s office also addressed reports of increased law enforcement presence in northern Kossuth County earlier in the day, stating the activity was related to this incident and was not an I.C.E. operation.