Darlene (Bachman) Reinig, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026. Darlene chose to donate her remains to the Mayo Clinic Educational Studies program for doctors and students to learn and help others. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 660 Bush Ave in Garner. Burial will be held in the St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Miracle Travel Works (https://miracletravelworks.org/) in memory of Darlene and in honor of her great granddaughter Reese who is a cancer survivor or to St. Boniface Catholic Daughters of America.

Darlene was born to Clarence Arthur and Maude Marguerite (Henry) Bachman on June 15, 1934, in the quaint farmhouse on the Bachman family farm in Klemme, Iowa. She was welcomed by a sister Maxine Fern and brother Delbert Eugene. Four years later her younger brother Roger was born. She started her education in a country school, two and a half miles from home. When the weather was good, Delbert, Maxine and Darlene would drive the pony and cart to school. Darlene started third grade in Klemme, Iowa at the new Klemme Community School. She would ride to school in a Model T driven by her sister Maxine, picking up neighbors who needed a ride. Darlene graduated from Klemme Community School in 1951.

Darlene married James Joseph Reinig, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Garner, Iowa on August 20, 1951. To this union five children were born: James (Jay), LuAnn, JoAnn, Charles & Rebecca (Becky).

Darlene became a member of the Catholic Church. She was active with the Rosary Society where she served several terms as President, was Chairman of Circle Groups, a catechism teacher, an Extraordinary Minister, and member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was appointed the first woman Trustee by Msgr. Roger E. O ’Brien. Darlene was the Charter President of the Garner Wa-Tan –Ye Club, giving many service hours to the organization, including starting an Easter Egg Hunt for the children in the area and raising money for many causes. After raising her family, Darlene was employed by the Garner Chiropractic Center for ten years and then at Prairie View Apartments as Activity Director. She was also a caretaker for her parents, other relatives and friends that needed her help.

After retirement, Darlene and Jim moved to Mesa, Arizona. They spent many years there. Darlene loved playing bridge, volunteering, enjoying golf, attending bible studies, and entertaining many friends and family over the years.

Darlene also enjoyed traveling. She and Jim took many road trips. They also traveled to Belgium seeing their son Jay and family who were living there. She visited Korea to see her sister Maxine who was working on a US military base. Darlene and her sister-in-law Anne visited Anne’s family in Germany, Holland, Paris, and The Argon National Cemetery. She and her daughter LuAnn made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Darlene was a wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for her family. She enjoyed writing stories and poems. Darlene loved baking and wrote her own cookbook. She taught her children and grandchildren how to bake the best bread, kolaches, and pies.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband James, son-in-law Craig Cobb, her parents Clarence and Maude (Henry) Bachman, sisters, Vivian Elaine & Maxine Matherson, brothers Delbert & Roger Bachman.

She is survived by her children; Jay Reinig, LuAnn (Dan) Lauters, JoAnn VonAhn, Chuck Reinig & Becky Cobb, 13 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Mary Jo Reinig and Ruth Bachman, and many nieces and nephews that were dear to her heart.