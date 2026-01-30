City of Lake Mills Seeks Public Input Through Housing Needs Survey

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — The City of Lake Mills is asking residents to share their thoughts on local housing needs as part of a statewide planning effort aimed at strengthening rural communities.

Lake Mills is participating in the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment (RHRA) Program, led by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Community and Economic Development (CED) unit. The program helps communities evaluate housing challenges and develop strategies to meet current and future needs.

As part of the initiative, a local housing committee will take part in an educational session and a strategic planning session with CED specialists. Together, they will work to create a long-term vision and an action plan focused on addressing housing needs in Lake Mills.

City officials say community input is a critical piece of the process. Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to complete a brief online survey to share their perspectives and ideas related to housing availability, affordability, and future development.

“The feedback gathered through this survey will help guide decisions and priorities as the city plans for housing growth,” organizers said.

Residents can participate by completing the survey online at:

https://go.iastate.edu/TO13E8

The survey can also be accessed by scanning the QR code included in the city’s informational graphic.

The survey is sponsored by the City of Lake Mills, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Finance Authority.