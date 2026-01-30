AFS-USA to Host Virtual Information Sessions on Hosting Exchange Students

FOREST CITY IOWA — Area residents interested in hosting an international exchange student are invited to learn more during upcoming virtual information sessions hosted by AFS-USA, a leader in international high school exchange programs.

AFS-USA will offer two online information sessions for prospective host families on February 10 and March 10, both beginning at 7 p.m. Central Time. The sessions will be held virtually and are open to families across Iowa. Registration is available online through the AFS-USA website.

With more than 75 years of experience and a history spanning over 100 years, AFS-USA provides opportunities for families to host high school students from around the world. Organizers say there is no “typical” host family. Families of all kinds are encouraged to apply, including those with young or teenage children, empty nesters, couples without children, single adults, and single parents

According to AFS-USA, hosting an exchange student allows families to expand their horizons by welcoming a new family member into their home and everyday life. Host families and students learn from one another’s cultures while forming meaningful, lifelong connections. Exchange students also enrich local communities by promoting cultural understanding, volunteering, and building relationships with peers

AFS-USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering intercultural learning and positive global change. Those who host students also become part of the broader AFS network, connecting with other host families, volunteers, and students from around the world

For more information, residents can contact Tami McInroy at (641) 590-0587 or by email at [email protected]. Additional details and registration links for the information sessions can be found at afsusa.org/afs-usa/info-sessions.