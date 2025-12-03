Weekend Storm Pushes Iowa Into Top 10 Snowiest Novembers on Record

Iowa’s weekend winter storm delivered enough snow to push November into the top 10 snowiest in more than a century, according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Preliminary data shows the statewide average snowfall for November reached 8 inches. Glisan says that’s about five-and-a-half inches above normal, placing this month among the snowiest Novembers in Iowa’s 138 years of weather records.

“It’s kind of astounding, given that it was basically snowfall over 36 hours,” Glisan said. “It was a very potent system that came through.”

Despite the surge in snowfall, overall precipitation for November still fell slightly below average. Glisan says rainfall combined with the liquid equivalent of the late-month snow totaled about 1.6 inches of moisture, roughly a quarter-inch under normal levels.

Temperatures for the month also averaged warmer than usual. November finished with an average temperature of 37 degrees, about three degrees above normal. Glisan notes the month began unusually warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s mid-month, before temperatures dipped sharply during the final days.

Glisan says the fresh snowpack brings both benefits and drawbacks. On the positive side, it helps keep frost depth shallow—something that can improve spring moisture levels.

“A more shallow frost depth gives us a higher potential, as we melt in late winter and early spring, of infiltrating that melted snowpack into the soil profile versus it running off,” he explained. That infiltration will be especially helpful in areas that have been drier than normal.

However, the snowpack also tends to produce colder temperatures. “Depending on what you like, I think we have a variety out there for everybody,” Glisan said.

Forecasters say more snow and colder weather are expected this week, which will likely keep Iowa’s snow cover firmly in place.