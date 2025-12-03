LaVonne Smidt, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 1, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East Third St., Kanawha, with Herb Schreur officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 4:00 – 6:00 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second St., Kanawha and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 E 3rd Street, Kanawha, IA 50447 or St. Croix Hospice, 4109 4th St. SW Suite A, Mason City, IA 50401.