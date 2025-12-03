AudioLocal SportsMedia

KIOW Prep of the Week December 3

West Hancock Senior Meara Kudej

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. Meara Kudej had a stellar first game for the Eagles last week in their road victory over Clarksville. In that contest, Kudej had a game high 25 points and 10 rebounds, 4 of which came on the offensive end. She also secured 2 assists, 3 steals, and was perfect from the free throw line. Congratulations to Meara Kudej of West Hancock, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

