Frigid Temperatures Expected Statewide Early Thursday

Iowans should brace for a dangerously cold start to Thursday as widespread below-zero temperatures move in across the state. Forecasters say morning lows will dip well below zero, and even though winds are expected to remain light—around 5 to 10 miles per hour—the wind chills will be much more severe.

Many Iowa communities could see wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 degrees below zero, creating hazardous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors.

Emergency officials urge residents to dress warmly, wear layers, and cover exposed skin. Hats, gloves, and scarves are strongly recommended to help prevent frostbite during the early morning hours.

Anyone heading out early Thursday should plan ahead and take the cold seriously as the deep freeze settles in across Iowa.