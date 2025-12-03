Forest City City Council met Monday

The Forest City City Council met on Monday. There were several items on the agenda. The City held a public hearing on vacating a portion of a street and alley near the light plant, and transferring this property to Winnebago County. The City also gave the Oaths of Office to the incoming City Council members, including Carly Carper, Al Stokka, Marcia Tweeten, and Karl Wooldridge. Scott Meinders of the Forest City Enhancement Committee gave an update on the Yellow Bridge restoration project.

The council discussed the 28E agreement with Waldorf University for sharing the Library building. The council voted unanimously to continue the process, but didn’t actually pass the 28E agreement. Discussion revolved around citizen concerns with the agreement, including pieces about parking and the lease. More work will be done on the agreement, which won’t be voted on until January. The council also agreed to hold a workshop meeting at the Waldorf Library next Monday, December 8th at 6 pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend that meeting.

The council passed a pay request for Staab Construction for ongoing work at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The council looked at the updated job description for the Recreation Superintendent position, and voted unanimously to reject the description, and sent it back to the Park Board for more work. The council was informed that Water Superintendent Kevin Reicks has submitted his resignation with intention to retire. His last day working for the city will be May 31st, 2026. Finally, the council approved a Parklet agreement for Sweet EmmyLu’s ice cream shop on Clark Street. The agreement will be for 2 years, ending at the end of 2027.