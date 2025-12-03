Cold Weather Update: Lights On 5K Is Now Indoors!

The frigid December weather may be settling into North Iowa, but one of Clear Lake’s most festive holiday traditions is still glowing bright—just in a warmer location. Due to dangerously cold outdoor conditions, the 2025 Lights On 5K has officially moved indoors to the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center, located at 115 N 20th Street in Clear Lake.

The annual event, hosted by One Vision, will take place Thursday, December 4th, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and the race starting at 5:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their brightest holiday gear and enjoy a fun run on the warm indoor track. Along with the race, families can visit Santa’s Workshop, snap photos with Santa, take part in crafts and free activities, and browse a festive bake sale packed with sweet treats—all now conveniently located under one roof.

Event Details

Lights On 5K – $35 per person

All runners will receive:

A finishing medal

Event shirt

Clip-on light

The first 300 registrants will also take home a light-up gift.

Candy Cane Fun Run – $15 per child

Kids can run their own race and receive:

A medal

Light-up Rudolph nose

Race shirt

Santa’s Workshop – FREE

Families can visit with Santa and enjoy free, hands-on holiday activities and crafts.

Bake Sale

Stop by for a wide variety of cookies, bars, and holiday treats, with all proceeds supporting One Vision’s mission.

Registration is open now at LightsOn5K.org.

All proceeds from the Lights On 5K and related activities help purchase holiday gifts for individuals with disabilities supported by One Vision.

Bundle up on your way in—but once inside, get ready to shine bright for a great cause.