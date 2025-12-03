Christmas by the Lake Returns to Clear Lake for a Weekend of Holiday Magic

Clear Lake’s award-winning Christmas by the Lake festival is set to return the weekend of December 6–7, 2025, bringing one of Iowa’s most beloved holiday celebrations to life with family-friendly events, festive entertainment, and cherished traditions.

The annual festival, which has earned multiple regional and statewide honors, transforms Clear Lake into a winter wonderland each year during the first weekend of December. Organizers say this year’s lineup is packed with activities for all ages, from Santa visits and holiday markets to live music and a dazzling lighted parade.

Thursday, December 4 – Opening Events

The festivities begin Thursday evening with One Vision’s 11th Annual Lights on 5K at 5:30 p.m., starting at the Kinney-Lindstrom Center. Runners and walkers are encouraged to dress in lights and holiday attire, with all proceeds going toward purchasing Christmas gifts for individuals with disabilities supported by One Vision.

At 5:45 p.m., kids can join Santa and Mrs. Claus for the Candy Cane Fun Run, also held at One Vision’s campus. Every child receives a commemorative medal. Registration for both events is available at lightson5k.org.

Friday, December 5 – Tree Lighting & Nativity Display

Clear Lake officially kicks off the weekend Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the City Park Bandshell. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Clear Lake Food Bank.

From 5–8 p.m., the Clear Lake Baptist Church will host “The Christmas Story”, an expansive display featuring more than 800 nativity scenes, along with free cookies and holiday cheer. The exhibit continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 – A Full Day of Festivities

Saturday offers a full schedule of activities across the community:

Breakfast with Santa (7:30–10 a.m.) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Holiday Bake Sale & Crafts and luncheon at the United Methodist Church

Holiday Art Market at the Clear Lake Arts Center (10 a.m.–4 p.m.)

C.A.R.E.S. BINGO at the VFW (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Photos & Pizza with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Prince & Princess Party at Clear Lake Bank & Trust (10:15 a.m.)

Story Time at the Clear Lake Public Library (10:15 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.)

Family Matinee: Elf at the Lake Theatre (11 a.m.) with food bank donations as admission

Live Cello & Piano at Holistic Harmony (11 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Christmas Karaoke & S’mores at the Zion Dock Overhang (1–4 p.m.)

Horse-Drawn Carriage & Wagon Rides, Petting Zoo, Balloon Artists, Card-Making, and more from 1–4 p.m. in and around City Park and Main Avenue.

The highlight of the night begins at 5:07 p.m. with the Lighted Parade along Main Avenue, followed by the festival’s signature fireworks finale over Clear Lake.

Sunday, December 7 – Holiday Market & Polar Bear Plunge

The celebration continues Sunday with the Holiday Bazaar & Vendor Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clear Lake Middle School. Visitors can browse vendors, enjoy baked goods, and support the high school’s Washington D.C. trip fundraiser.

At the lakefront, the Clear Lake Jaycees will host the annual Polar Bear Plunge at City Beach. Registration and check-in begin at 10:30 a.m., with plungers hitting the icy water at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds support Toys for Tots and the Clear Lake Kids & Families in Need Fund.

Families can also visit Santa from 1–4 p.m. at Santa’s House in City Park.

A Community Tradition

Organizers say Christmas by the Lake continues to draw thousands each year thanks to its blend of small-town charm, festive atmosphere, and community spirit.

From holiday shopping and live entertainment to Santa visits and winter activities, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Christmas by the Lake.

Residents can visit the Clear Lake Chamber’s website for updates and schedule changes.