Giving Tuesday: Iowa Charities Look to Boost Year-End Donations

Iowans are being encouraged to give generously — and safely — as non-profits across the state mark Giving Tuesday, one of the most important fundraising days of the year. The day offers charities a final push before the end of 2025 and gives donors an opportunity to maximize their tax-deductible contributions.

Donna Dostal, president and CEO of SHARE Iowa and the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, says she’s optimistic about how Iowans will respond.

“I am absolutely an optimist, and I think people understand that times are tough,” Dostal says. “Every day, our lives are touched by nonprofits. When we think from a place of abundance rather than scarcity, even the smallest gift can make an impact.”

Dostal also warns that donors should take precautions when giving online, as fraudulent look-alike websites can mislead well-meaning contributors.

“ShareIowa.org is the best place to go. It’s safe, it’s secure, and everything is monitored by the Community Foundation and the SHARE platform,” she says. “All of the nonprofits registered on SHARE Iowa are legitimate, vetted 501(c)(3) organizations.”

Iowa is home to 17 nationally accredited community foundations. Residents can find the closest one by visiting the Iowa Council of Foundations website. Dostal notes that it’s easy to search for organizations aligned with a donor’s interests or by region — such as nonprofits in Page, Fremont, or Mills counties.

“The money goes directly to them,” she says. “Gifts don’t come through the Community Foundation. They go straight to the nonprofits you choose to support.”

Last year, the SHARE Iowa portal brought in more than $1.5 million for western Iowa nonprofits on Giving Tuesday. Dostal says she’s hopeful Iowans will surpass that number this year.