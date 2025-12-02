Fertile’s Annual Christmas Lights Display Shines Again for the Holiday Season

The holiday spirit is glowing bright in Fertile as the community once again lights up William Rhodes Park for the annual Fertile Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Display. This year’s spectacle features thousands of colorful lights, carefully arranged to bring festive cheer to visitors of all ages.

The display runs Friday and Saturday nights only, now through December 27th, with lights turned on from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Admission is a free will donation, with all contributions going toward maintaining and expanding the event for years to come.

Organizers say the display includes hundreds of strands of twinkling bulbs—totaling an estimated 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights, or “something like that,” they joked. The lights will be fully powered up and ready for families driving through to enjoy a bright, colorful holiday experience.

Visitors can find updates and additional information on Facebook by searching “Fertile, IA Christmas Lights.”

The community is invited to load up the car, take a slow cruise through the park, and enjoy one of North Iowa’s most cheerful holiday traditions.