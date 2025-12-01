The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 12/1/25

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Library Association to give annual update.

6. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider final plans for BROS-C099(108)–8J-99

b. Secondary Roads Update

7. Old Business.

8. New Business.

9. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and act on drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. JDD 111-3 Set date and time of informational landowner meeting on December 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

8. 9:45 a.m. Conference call with Franklin County on work order for JDD 118-4 Main Tile.