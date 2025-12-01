The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 12/1/25
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Discussion/possible action – IDOT Federal-aid Agreement for a County Highway Bridge
Program Project – BROS-C098(99)—8J-98 – Brookfield 30
c. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan
13. Resolution 2025-46 – 2025/2026 Interfund Transfer Resolution
14. Resolution 2025-47 – Abolish the County Compensation Board
15. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, Lake Mills – January 12 – 11:30 A.M.
b. District II Supervisors Meeting – Prime N Wine, 3000 4th ST SW, Mason City –
December 4 – 9:00 A.M.
c. IDDA Annual Conference – Crossroads Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – December 5
– 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.
d. Elected Official Salary Discussions/December 8: Auditor – 9:15 A.M.; Sheriff – 9:30
A.M.; Treasurer – 9:45 A.M.; Recorder – 10:00 A.M.
e. ISAC 99 County Tour – Courthouse – December 8 – 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
f. DD #1, 40 and 74 – Reclassification and Annexation Hearings – January 5, 2026 starting
at 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn