The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 12/1/25

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Discussion/possible action – IDOT Federal-aid Agreement for a County Highway Bridge

Program Project – BROS-C098(99)—8J-98 – Brookfield 30

c. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan

13. Resolution 2025-46 – 2025/2026 Interfund Transfer Resolution

14. Resolution 2025-47 – Abolish the County Compensation Board

15. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, Lake Mills – January 12 – 11:30 A.M.

b. District II Supervisors Meeting – Prime N Wine, 3000 4th ST SW, Mason City –

December 4 – 9:00 A.M.

c. IDDA Annual Conference – Crossroads Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – December 5

– 8:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

d. Elected Official Salary Discussions/December 8: Auditor – 9:15 A.M.; Sheriff – 9:30

A.M.; Treasurer – 9:45 A.M.; Recorder – 10:00 A.M.

e. ISAC 99 County Tour – Courthouse – December 8 – 1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.

f. DD #1, 40 and 74 – Reclassification and Annexation Hearings – January 5, 2026 starting

at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn